Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson, center, tries to get position for a shot against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson, center, tries to get position for a shot against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Stanley Cup?

Put your knowledge of the hockey playoff series to the test

Hockey is an integral part of Canadian culture and the Stanley Cup playoffs tend to grab the attention of the nation.

During this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs, take some time to put your knowledge of hockey to the test.

How much do you know about the history of the biggest game series in Canada’s favourite winter sport?

Good luck.

READ ALSO: Montreal Canadiens beat Vegas 3-2 in OT to reach first Stanley Cup final since 1993

READ ALSO: Sicamous’ Shea Weber scores goal in game that sends his team to Stanley Cup finals

READ ALSO: 10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada
Next story
VIDEO: Mama bear and cubs escape the heat by taking a dip in a B.C. pool

Just Posted

The Cloverdale Spurs Tadpole team (U8) field the ball in a game against the Ridge Meadows Royals June 27 at Cloverdale Ball Park. On this play, the Spurs’ second baseman (glove in the air) snags a pop fly as a Ridge Meadows baserunner darts back to first. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
PHOTOS: Cloverdale Spurs battle Ridge Meadows Royals

Alyse Vanderkuip, 4, her mother Jocelyn, and grandfather Ernie Winch, cool off in the Alouette River. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Heat records smashed across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Council gave approval to a subdivision plan next to the Alouette River, but Katzie First Nation are ready to fight the project, according to its chief. (The News files)
LETTER: Critical of Katzie voice injected in riverfront subdivision

Extreme heat has closed schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Black Press files)
Extreme Heat closes schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows