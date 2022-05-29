Do you know which area in Canada is the country’s primary tobacco growing region? (Pixabay.com)

Do you know which area in Canada is the country’s primary tobacco growing region? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about tobacco?

May 31 has been designated as World No Tobacco Day by the World Health Organization. Are you ready?

The World Health Organization is encouraging people to quit using tobacco.

Since 1988, May 31 has been designated by the World Health Organization as World No Tobacco Day. The day is set up to encourage tobacco users to abstain from using tobacco products for 24 hours.

In Canada and in other countries, the percentage of smokers has been decreasing, but continued efforts are underway to discourage people from smoking, and to help tobacco users to quit.

In recognition of World No Tobacco Day, here are a few questions about tobacco. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to nurses

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you have clean hands?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Big TobaccoContestsHealth

 

Tobacco use has been declining in Canada. May 31 is the World Health Organization’s World No Tobacco Day. (File photo)

Tobacco use has been declining in Canada. May 31 is the World Health Organization’s World No Tobacco Day. (File photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 29 to June 4

Just Posted

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 29

Wedding Dress Your Best takes place June 18. (Special to The News)
Get wedding dress out of the closet for Maple Ridge transition house fundraiser

Refugees from Ukraine receive donations of The North Face clothes in Maple Ridge. (Ahmed Yousef/Special to The News)
Larger places needed to shelter Ukrainian war refugees in Maple Ridge

Kim Kamstra will be presenting his collection of scenics of Pitt Meadows at the Pitt Meadows Public Library. (Kim Kamstra/Special to The News)
Photography exhibition shows the beauty of Pitt Meadows