Summerland’s Kettle Valley Steam Railway has been operating since 1995. The tourist train operates on tracks from the historic Kettle Valley Railway, which provided passenger service to the Okanagan Valley from 1915 to 1964. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation

Whether you prefer planes, trains, automobiles or something else, summer is a time for taking a trip

Now that travel restrictions have been relaxed, many people are planning for a vacation getaway.

It has been said getting there is half the fun. Whether your preferred mode of transportation is flying, driving, riding a train, boating or something else, travel is likely in your future.

How much do you know about transportation? Put your knowledge to the test with these dozen questions.

Good luck.


