QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

Hockey is a well-loved winter sport in Canada.
In addition to minor hockey and junior leagues, many Canadian communities have produced players who have gone on to Olympic level action or the National Hockey League.
Earlier this month, the Canadian team won gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship men’s hockey tournament.
Are you a hockey player or a dedicated fan?
Put your knowledge of the game to the test with these 10 questions.
Good luck.
Penticton goalie Luca DiPasquo congratlates Aydar Suniev (19) on his first-period powerplay goal during the Vees’ 6-3 BCHL win over the Vipers Sunday, Jan. 1, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Jade Iginla, left, and Jocelyn Amos battle for the puck during a Canada’s national women’s under-18 team inter-squad game in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 27, 2022. When did women’s hockey first appear in the Olympics? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Thomas Milic of Team Canada made 24 saves on 26 shots in the finals of the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships Thursday, Jan. 5, in Halifax. Who did Canada defeat for the gold medal win? (Twitter/@SIASport)