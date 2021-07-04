Link Jasper, 5, of Port Alberni plays at the Roger Creek Water Park in Port Alberni on Monday, June 28, 2021. The central Island city was expected to break another heat record on Monday. Jasper and his mother, Monica Dixon, said they have air conditioning at home but thought the spray park would be more fun for cooling off. (Susan Quinn/ Alberni Valley News)

Link Jasper, 5, of Port Alberni plays at the Roger Creek Water Park in Port Alberni on Monday, June 28, 2021. The central Island city was expected to break another heat record on Monday. Jasper and his mother, Monica Dixon, said they have air conditioning at home but thought the spray park would be more fun for cooling off. (Susan Quinn/ Alberni Valley News)

QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

After some record-breaking hot weather, cool off with some trivia questions

Weather, especially hot weather, is on the minds of many these days following a record-breaking heat wave.

Whether you like it hot or would prefer a cool change, see if you can answer these questions about heat and cold — preferably from a pleasant, air-conditioned place.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the Stanley Cup?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of dad on Father’s Day

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

Erik Laflamme, left, and Mike Fetterer work on the ice at the Summerland Arena. The process of putting in the ice and getting it ready for summer use takes around one week. The summer ice will be ready by July 5. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Erik Laflamme, left, and Mike Fetterer work on the ice at the Summerland Arena. The process of putting in the ice and getting it ready for summer use takes around one week. The summer ice will be ready by July 5. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Carolina reapers, which currently hold the record for the hottest pepper in the world, grow in the Fat Chili greenhouse. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Carolina reapers, which currently hold the record for the hottest pepper in the world, grow in the Fat Chili greenhouse. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 4 to 10

Just Posted

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 4

Rayne Beveridge, centre, is trying to open a farm-to-table restaurant. (Yellow House Farm/Facebook)
New Maple Ridge farm-to-table cafe can’t open, city being blamed

Even a bear Ron Paley crossed paths with after his skunk encounter wasn’t interested in sticking around. The Hammond outdoorsman often cycles around town. (Ron Paley/Special to The News)
SHARE: Pepe Le Pew discovered on Pitt Meadows trail

Be prepared for Mother Nature, she’s more powerful than you may expect, as one letter writer discovered this week when venturing out into the Alouette River. (News files)
LETTER: Thanks to my river heroes