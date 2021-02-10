Rare snowfall leads to dinosaur frolicking in Victoria

Victoria Police Department reminds motorists to be cautious — of snowy conditions and T-Rexes

The Victoria Police Department posted a video of a T-Rex sighting while warning motorists to use caution while driving in the falling snow. (VicPD/Twitter)

At least one Tyrannosaurus rex has been spotted frolicking in the relatively rare Greater Victoria snowfall.

The Victoria Police Department posted a video on Twitter of the sighting, while also reminding drivers to use caution on roadways.

We are now getting reports of at least one T-Rex spotted in the snow. Caution on the roads is most definitely needed today. #yyjtraffic #yyjsnowpocalypse #yyjdinosnowpocalypse pic.twitter.com/UHxERRAl2u — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 10, 2021

In the tongue-in-cheek thread, VicPD also noted it is investigating a “white substance falling from the sky.” This substance is reportedly called ‘snow’ in other parts of Canada where it is routinely seen.

There is an arctic outflow warning for Greater Victoria with temperatures expected to dip down to -4 C overnight Wednesday and Thursday and the windchill reaching -10 C.

