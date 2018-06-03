REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Revelstoke: Timber Days a hit

Hundreds gathered in Centennial Park to watch competitions in the underhand chop, axe throwing, pole climbing and more. Watch more >

Comox Valley: New rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after completion

It didn’t take long for Courtenay’s rainbow crosswalk to be vandalized, but community members say a few naysayers is no match for equality. Watch more >

Couple paddling cross-Canada for food security

Carol VandenEngel and Glenn Green are paddling across Canada to help you eat your vegetables. Watch more >

Princeton: Mining Days was a real BLAST

Copper Mountain Mine’s annual event ended with an enourmous blast – measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Could this be Hammy the deer’s twin?

With what appears to fish netting wrapped around its antlers, a second deer has been spotted in the city – looking a lot like Hammy, the iconic deer that made national headlines after getting tied in a hammock. Watch more >

Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Seniors Week packed with things to do in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Seniors Week runs June 3 to 9

Hundreds raise money for hospital in Maple Ridge

The Fund Run took place Sunday morning at Fairview elementary

Air cadets celebrate 64th annual ceremonial review in Maple Ridge

There were drill, band and first aid demonstrations at 583 Coronation Squadron Air Cadets ceremonial review

Untrending: Losing our ability to ‘moodle’

What is our time worth?

Gardening: Growing in a new direction

Ken and Elke Knechtel have been professionally gardening for almost 40 years.

B.C. VIEWS: Justin Trudeau left himself no choice on pipeline

Federal Liberals undermined National Energy Board, then realized the cost

Alcohol suspected in Delta crash that killed 19-year-old woman

Two young women had been stopped along Highway 17A when their vehicle was struck by another

B.C. 911 call-taker gets rare glimpse of what happened after call

Call-taker coached Port Alberni woman in lifesaving CPR on her husband

When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them

Big read: A look at filicide cases on Vancouver Island and why they happen

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

