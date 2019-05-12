REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Vancouver Island: Takaya, lone wolf on Discovery Island in Oak Bay, spotted

A tourist company managed to capture rare footage of the sole wolf named Takaya, who has been living on Discovery Island for seven years. Watch more >

Salmon Arm: Momma and ducklings get public following on their waddle home

A mother duck and her five ducklings drew the attention of drivers and pedestrians during their 400-metre journey to the wharf they call home. Watch more >

Victoria: Royal BC Museum unveils rare Mayan artifact

The artifact — La Corona Altar 5 — is from the year 544 CE and was discovered in the jungle in the northern part of Guatemala, 700 kilometres away from cities. Watch more >

Okanagan Falls: Epic tree filled with stuff animals draws tourists

Over the past seven years, this tree has been both successful in slowing some of the traffic but also a tourist attraction far and wide. Watch more >

Chilliwack: City’s unofficial mayor celebrates 20 years keeping streets clean

Harold Zinke, street cleaner with the Downtown Chilliwack BIA, has been picking up what others leave behind for a long time. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

Previous story
A Mom-umental quiz for Mother’s Day
Next story
North American parents eschew nicknames despite royal fondness for Archie, experts say

Just Posted

Maple Ridge citizens of year honoured

Jan Hickman winner of Lifetime Achievement award; Katelyn Ross in Under-40 category.

A Mom-umental quiz for Mother’s Day

In recognition of Mom and all she does, take this short quiz about the day and about famous mothers

Untrending: Social media genie is out of the bottle

Political movements, social class systems, and religious conflicts have swayed society’s pendulum from one extreme to the other.

Environmental protestors demonstrate at Maple Ridge MP’s office

Extinction Rebellion Declaration given to Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Ruimy

Photos: Eagles host annual track meet

Record turnout for event at Maple Ridge secondary

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Vancouver expected to headline long Canadian summer of high gasoline prices

Premier John Horgan asked the B.C. Utilities Commission to consider investigating

Ontario woman says missing caretaker in downtown Victoria fire is her stepson

Audrey Draeger said she has not been in contact with Michael Draeger since 2016

B.C. SPCA reminds public to travel safely with pets this summer

“We recommend that pets are kept inside the vehicle in a secured crate or restrained with a dog seatbelt.”

UPDATE: Suspected driver in fatal Surrey hit-and-run turns himself into police

Police say a motorcyclist was hit by a pickup truck

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

1 in 500,000 chance: Alberta couple welcomes third set of twins

A Red Deer couple is thrilled to welcome their third set of twins

‘It’s tragic’: Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Society looking for Abbotsford homeless man who saved injured eagle found on highway

OWL Rehab Society looking to reunite man with eagle if it is ultimately able to fly again

Most Read