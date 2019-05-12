REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Vancouver Island: Takaya, lone wolf on Discovery Island in Oak Bay, spotted

A tourist company managed to capture rare footage of the sole wolf named Takaya, who has been living on Discovery Island for seven years. Watch more >

Salmon Arm: Momma and ducklings get public following on their waddle home

A mother duck and her five ducklings drew the attention of drivers and pedestrians during their 400-metre journey to the wharf they call home. Watch more >

Victoria: Royal BC Museum unveils rare Mayan artifact

The artifact — La Corona Altar 5 — is from the year 544 CE and was discovered in the jungle in the northern part of Guatemala, 700 kilometres away from cities. Watch more >

Okanagan Falls: Epic tree filled with stuff animals draws tourists

Over the past seven years, this tree has been both successful in slowing some of the traffic but also a tourist attraction far and wide. Watch more >

Chilliwack: City’s unofficial mayor celebrates 20 years keeping streets clean

Harold Zinke, street cleaner with the Downtown Chilliwack BIA, has been picking up what others leave behind for a long time. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.