Reports of explosion in Okanagan turn out to be squirrel vs. power line

The noise was described as ‘similar to a shotgun blast’ that shook the Earth

Tuesday morning started with a bang for local RCMP, but a thorough investigation determined it was only much ado about a rodent.

A resident called police about 7:30 a.m. to report an explosion in the area of Princeton General Hospital and Vermilion Forks Elementary School.

The noise was described as “similar to a shotgun blast…they described it as a loud bang that shook the earth,” said Corporal Chad Parsons.

“We went out and we conducted patrols. We did neigborhood inquiries…It did take up some manpower for sure.”

One witness came forward who said he heard an explosion, and then saw smoke rising from electrical wires.

“Fortis BC attended and they found a dead squirrel at the bottom of a power pole,” said Parsons.

“It had been electrocuted.”

Power in the area was not disrupted, he said.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Koko, the gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46

Just Posted

Maple Ridge not looking for new shelter location

Council says housing minister’s direction missed the point

Spreading their Wings

Daniel naps each afternoon on a bean bag chair in a quiet,… Continue reading

‘The Michigan’ scorer joins Flames coaching staff

Mike Legg will be an assistant to Bayne Ryshak.

Looking Back: Our hard-fought for hospital

“Maple Ridge Hospital Association” committee created in 1947.

Marijuana seized from Maple Ridge dispensary: owner

Green Era owner questions timing of enforcement

Celebrating Indigenous peoples

Students at Meadowridge School held their inaugural Indigenous People’s Day on Wednesday

B.C.’s children are at risk, says child sex trafficking watchdog

Cathy Peters traverses the province trying to rid B.C. of child sex trafficking

Reports of explosion in Okanagan turn out to be squirrel vs. power line

The noise was described as ‘similar to a shotgun blast’ that shook the Earth

A look at what Canadian teams might do in the 1st round of the NHL draft

Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Edmonton in top 10 of upcoming draft

Koko, the gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46

Western lowland gorilla, 46, died in her sleep in California

California court hears tales of shackled, starved children

David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse of their 12 children

Trudeau in nothern B.C. to announce pledge to protect oceans

Prime minister announces conservation agreement with 14 First Nations

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Host nation Russia remains unbeaten in Group A, tied with Uruguay

Motorcyclist dies in Cloverdale crash

Motorcycle collides with SUV around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening

Most Read