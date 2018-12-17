Ryan Reynolds to narrate movie about B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest

Vancouver-born actor known for Deadpool movies will voice film to be released Feb. 15, 2019

A familiar voice is set to arrive at IMAX theatres early next year, and no, it’s not Seth Rogen.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, known for his role in the Deadpool films, will be narrating a movie about the Great Bear Rainforest, a B.C. treasure that spans the province’s north and central coast.

The Great Bear Rainforest is a key conservation area in B.C. The government agreed to permanently protect 85 per cent of its old growth from industrial logging in 2016.

“Ryan is a wonderful representative for the ongoing conservation of this globally significant rainforest which is part of his Canadian heritage and we are thrilled he will be our narrator,” said director by Ian McAllister, who co-founded BC Wild, a non-profit dedicated to protecting and preserving the rainforest.

Reynolds said he hopes the film inspires young people to work together and look after the environment.

“I want my children to know there is still an area in this world that has remained wild, and will remain that way, because of the long history of stewardship shown by indigenous people,” he said.

The film is scheduled for release on Feb. 15, 2019. In B.C., it will play at Science World in Vancouver and at the IMAX theatre in Victoria.

