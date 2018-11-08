Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

Currently on a farewell tour, children’s entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison say touring is getting harder with age.

The “Skinnamarink” singers say that today, it’s often parents and grandparents who know them best.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Diwali Festival celebrated in B.C. Legislature for 1st time

Just Posted

Scarecrows-a-Plenty a smashing success

Hospice thrift store in Maple Ridge collected the most donations

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Remember

Remembrance Day ceremonies will take place in both communities

Maple Ridge looking into freak Friday flood

Basements, garages flooded after what seemed like a normal rain

Once a child in a refugee camp, now a promoted of Operation Christmas Child

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society worker tells what Samaritan’s Purse shoe boxes meant to her

Update: Left lane of Golden Ears Bridge now clear

Incident happened about 6:40 a.m.

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

B.C. couple survives carbon monoxide scare

“We were extremely lucky. We’re still here because [the detector] worked.”

Rare eight ender in Haney Masters Curling

Peter Koehler rink counts all eight rocks

Three Knights teams playing for championships

Meadow Ridge association enjoying strong season in community football

MPs need to consult women, social media companies about online behaviour: Cullen

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like

British Columbians in ‘dead heat’ on electoral reform: poll

50.5% support First Past the Post, survey says, while 49.5% want proportional representation

‘All options’ soon possible to end Canada Post dispute, says Trudeau

The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month

Statcan’s plan to harvest private banking info on hold, pending investigation

Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons

B.C. naturopath who used diluted rabid dog saliva surrenders licence

Anke Zimmermann used a homeopathic treatment for a four-year old boy’s behavioural problems

Most Read