Snow has fallen, lines are forming for Whistler Blackcomb’s winter season

Whistler Blackcomb celebrated its opening day for this year’s winter occasion with ski and snowboarding activities. By

Waiting in long line-ups with heaps of snow falling on them was a sacrifice worth taking for residents eager to hit the first slopes this winter.

Many British Columbians gathered to get first dibs to ski and snowboard on the opening day of Whistler Blackcomb on Thursday, Nov. 25 . The night before, the mountains were coated with 10 cm of snow and 20 cm more was added throughout the day.

“I think it was amazing. It’s winter time, the snow arrived and people are really enjoying being outside—a lot of smiling faces,” said Geoff Buchheister, Whistler Blackcomb COO.

Along with Whistler Blackcomb, there are many options around the province to ski and snowboard. On that list are Whitewater ski resort, Hudson Bay mountain and Fernie Alpine resort which are all set to open in December.

