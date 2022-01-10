Sean Williams met actor Kim Coates when he stopped to help a car stuck in the snow (Sean Williams/ Facebook)

Sean Williams met actor Kim Coates when he stopped to help a car stuck in the snow (Sean Williams/ Facebook)

Sons of Anarchy’s ‘Tiggy’ helps out on Kelowna’s snowy roads

Kim Coates stopped to help a car stuck in the snow

A Kelowna resident was rewarded for his good deed when a Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates stopped by.

Sean Williams was helping a car out of a snowbank when the ‘Tig Trager’ actor pulled over to lend a hand.

“Always stop and help when someone’s stuck in the snow. You never know who else your [sic] gonna meet stoping [sic] to help,” said Williams on Facebook.

The heavy snowfall and slippery roads have caused issues for many Kelowna drivers. When it is safe, stop to help a neighbour stuck in a snowbank, you may just meet your favourite actor.

READ MORE: Kelowna residents stay active amid freezing conditions

READ MORE: ‘Avoid travel,’ Vernon urges on snow-covered roads/highways

READ MORE: City of Kelowna enacts parking ban for downtown and Pandosy snow routes

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
The cat who came back: B.C. pet named Finley found after 490 days

Just Posted

Jim Longridge has followed the Jassi Sidhu case since 2000. He was principal of Pitt Meadows secondary when Jassi attended there in the 1990s. (The News files)
Educator who demanded justice for Jassi remembered

Amanda Todd in the video where she detailed her abuse. (YouTube)
Amanda Todd’s name can be published during court case

Haney Place Mall COVID-19 vaccine clinic open seven days a week. (The News files)
Maple Ridge COVID-19 vaccine clinic now open 7 days a week

Nine residents and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Maple Ridge Seniors Village. (Google)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Maple Ridge seniors facility