Vancouver’s fourth annual Cherry Blossom Festival is officially set to begin April 4. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Spring-time festival features 40,000 cherry blossom trees in Metro Vancouver

Cherry Blossom Festival includes day-time events, music and more across Lower Mainland cities

In less than a month, Vancouver will be bursting with pockets of pink when its 43,000 cherry trees blossom their delicate buds, celebrating the arrival of spring.

The city’s fourth annual Cherry Blossom Festival is officially set to begin April 4.

The festival attracts more than 125,000 visitors each year, so it’s best to plan ahead.

For those looking to capture that perfect Instagram-worthy photo, the festival’s website includes a neighbourhood map where cherry-blossom enthusiasts can post key spots to see the best blooms.

This year’s festival will offer more than just a picture-perfect backdrop. There are 19 events scheduled during the weeks-long festival that will take place throughout the city. Queen Elizabeth Park will play host to Spring Lights Illumination and a big picnic, featuring live entertainment and a pop-up market.

This year, the festival is offering up some gourmet goodies during its Sakura Night at Stanley Park Pavilion, which will feature some of the city’s top chefs, including from the Shangri-la Hotel and Notch 8 Restaurant and Bar.

The celebration of spring will conclude on April 27 at the Vancouver Art Gallery south plaza with over 500 voices closing the curtain during a mass-public choir.


