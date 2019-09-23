APD members gather at the scene on Sunday night. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Stolen iPhone leads Abbotsford Police to 260 marijuana plants

Search warrant at west Abbotsford home leads to seizure of plants

A search for a stolen iPhone transformed into a bud bust on Sunday night for the Abbotsford Police Department.

Members attended a residence on Osprey Drive in west Abbotsford last night to locate the phone, which was pinging to an address on that street.

But, cops found something completely different inside the house.

“Numerous marijuana plants were seen in plain view in the backyard contravening the Cannabis Act,” stated Const. Rob Dyck. “A search warrant was written for the phone as the last ping was at the residence. Approximately 260 marijuana plants were located inside and seized. The phone was not located and no tenants were in the house.”

The 260 plants inside the house is significantly more than the four plants allowed under the act.

RELATED: APD execute search warrant in west Abbotsford

According to videographer Kevin MacDonald, area residents told him that the police had been there all day.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald

