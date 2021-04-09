FILE – A man walks past cherry blossoms in full bloom near Lost Lagoon in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday March 17, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – A man walks past cherry blossoms in full bloom near Lost Lagoon in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday March 17, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Sunny weather forecast in Lower Mainland amid COVID bans on indoor gatherings

Environment Canada is predicting the current overcast and rainy skies will be clear by Sunday morning

The sunny days of spring are on the way to the Lower Mainland – with temperatures forecast to reach 20 C in parts of the region.

Environment Canada is predicting the current overcast and rainy skies will be clear by Sunday morning, followed by a week of sunshine.

Temperatures near Vancouver International Airport are forecast to reach 17 C by Thursday. Residents in the Fraser Valley are expected to see temperatures of more than 20 C.

The anticipated sunny weather comes amid ongoing COVID restrictions that ban indoor dining, gym services and worship until mid-April.

Meanwhile, British Columbians are allowed to gather with up to 10 of their core friends and family in outdoor spaces.

READ MORE: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
St. John Ambulance providing ‘pawsitive’ support with virtual therapy dog event

Just Posted

Cases for the week of March 28 to April 3, created April 7 by the BC Centre for Disease Control.
COVID-19 weekly case counts hit 231 in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

CDC reports 1,941 cases in both cities since January 2020

FILE – A man walks past cherry blossoms in full bloom near Lost Lagoon in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday March 17, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Sunny weather forecast in Lower Mainland amid COVID bans on indoor gatherings

Environment Canada is predicting the current overcast and rainy skies will be clear by Sunday morning

Witnesses say a vehicle rolled more than once along River Road Friday morning. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Driver and dog leave scene of Maple Ridge rollover

The single vehicle accident happened along River Road by Kanaka Creek Regional Park

Teachers from SD42 and other districts in the Lower Mainland flocked to Surrey on Tuesday in the hopes of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. (Sheelagh Brothers/Twitter)
SD42 teachers race to Surrey for leftover COVID vaccines

Maple Ridge Teachers Association head: “There’s no clear directive right now”

Harrison won a gold medal in a 3,000m race at the 2005 world transplant games. (Special to The News)
‘I am living proof that organ donations work’

Maple Ridge woman shares touching liver transplant story for Green Shirt Day

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

Teachers from SD42 and other districts in the Lower Mainland flocked to Surrey on Tuesday in the hopes of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. (Sheelagh Brothers/Twitter)
Don’t line up for vaccines unless asked to come, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Social media post shows teachers lining up outside of Surrey clinic for leftover doses

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Cariboo teacher charged in child exploitation case

Charge laid against teacher at Peter Skene Ogden

Save-On-Foods confirmed 10 people at a pharmacy location in Burnaby were vaccinated Monday using doses that expired April 2. (Black Press files)
10 people injected with expired COVID-19 vaccine at Burnaby pharmacy

Save-On-Foods says it has taken steps to prevent it from happening again and contacted the affected customers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A server wears at a restaurant Sunday, July 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Liquor servers, caretakers boosted to B.C.’s $15.20/hour minimum wage

Previously, minimum wages for the 300,000 workers was $13.95 an hour, an amount previously called ‘discriminatory’

Rape culture puts the onus on survivors rather than perpetrators. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Darren Calabrese)
Explainer: What is rape culture and what does it look like in B.C.?

A rise in sexual assault allegations being made online prompts conversation

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks by video link to the annual Council of Forest Industries convention, April 8, 2021. (COFI video)
Horgan says B.C. logging licences to be bought back, redistributed

Premier ‘disappointed’ in big forest companies’ efforts

Graeme Macaloney, whisky maker and owner of MacMhaol-onfhaidh (Macaloney) Brewers & Distillers Ltd. in Saanich, is facing a court challenge as the Scotch Whisky Association and a Glasgow distillery oppose the company’s use of various terms they claim insinuate the spirits were made in Scotland. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. whisky-maker facing international lawsuit over alleged misleading branding

Victoria’s Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery denies allegations made by Scotland-based producers

Most Read