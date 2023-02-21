Actor Ryan Reynolds wears a T-shirt he designed in a handout photo, as he has partnered with the Terry Fox Foundation to promote their annual run. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Instagram-vancityreynolds

Terry Fox Foundation touts ‘overwhelming’ pre-sales interest in Ryan Reynolds T-shirt

B.C.-born star says he’s taken part in the Terry Fox Run ‘since second grade’

Add T-shirt designer to the multiple creative hats worn by movie star Ryan Reynolds.

The Vancouver-born film star, producer and screenwriter has teamed up with the annual Terry Fox Run to help design this year’s T-shirt, the proceeds of which go to cancer research.

He shared an image of himself wearing the shirt on Twitter and Instagram over the weekend, noting he’s taken part in the Terry Fox Run “since second grade.”

A spokeswoman for the Terry Fox Foundation says Reynolds helped design and choose the white shirt in collaboration with the Fox family and other creative partners.

It features a black-and-white photo of Fox on the front, accented with a bit of red. Behind the image are the words “Dear Terry” in blue script, and real handwritten letters to Fox are copied and excerpted on the back.

Denise Dias says presales have been strong since Reynolds announced his involvement, with more than 6,300 shirts sold by Monday morning.

This year’s run takes place Sept. 17.

Registration opens on April 12, which is the day that Fox began running in 1980, but Dias says “overwhelming interest and support” in the T-shirt spurred the foundation on Sunday to allow pre-sales of the garment for the first time.

VIDEO: Message from Ryan Reynolds helps Black Press reporter celebrate end of cancer journey

Movies and TVTerry Fox Run

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Prefab-ulous, panelized wall systems
Next story
‘Better than Santa’: Snow castle almost ready to host annual Yellowknife festival

Just Posted

Volunteers are needed for the Grand Buddies Program. (Special to The News)
Seniors needed for children’s mentorship program in Maple Ridge

Luna is a huge fan of water, even the murky Fraser River. Maple Ridge outdoors enthusiasts Ron Paley and Port Coquitlam’s Chris Linkletter recently took an early morning stroll along the dikes south of the Pitt River Bridge. And, when the opportunity arose, Linkletter’s dog once again joyfully dove in and frolicked in the cold water. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Frolicking in the Fraser

RCMP, bylaws, and corrections officers are all expected to take a dip in the Alouette Lake on March 2, all in the name of raising money for Special Olympics. (Ridge Meadows RCMP)
Mounties intend to freeze for a reason

Snow is expected Feb. 21, 2023 on the Coquihalla and Highway 3 to Allison Pass. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)
Snowfall warning as storm hits parts of Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3