A limited edition Dr. Bonnie Henry Compass card is now available from TransLink. (TransLink)

TransLink launches limited edition Dr. Bonnie Henry Compass cards for fall

Ridership remains at 43 per cent of pre-pandemic levels

Metro Vancouver’s transit agency is launching a new fall safety campaign and it comes with a pocket reminder to keep transit COVID-19 free.

TransLink is coming out with a Dr. Bonnie Henry Compass card featuring the famous “Be kind, be calm, be safe” logo popularized by the provincial health officer.

The card and safety campaign come as transit in Metro Vancouver has returned to just 43 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. TransLink said that’s much lower than traffic, which is at 93 per cent of pre-COVID levels on the Golden Ears, Knight Street,and Pattullo bridges.

“Since the restart of British Columbia’s economy in June, our regular riders have gradually been returning to transit,” said CEO Kevin Desmond. “We want to continue to build ridership over coming months.”

READ MORE: B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

As B.C. heads into fall, riders will see new signage at TransLink stations, vehicles and online to remind passengers of improved sanitization and cleaning procedures.

Masks will remain mandatory on TransLink, as they have been since the last week of August.

“By wearing a mask on transit, you are looking out for each other and demonstrating to those around you that you care about their health too,” said Henry in a release.

Translink is asking passengers to stay away if they are sick or have any symptoms, to wear a mask on transit and to travel outside of peak times when possible.

Safety measures being installed by TransLink include:

  • Mandatory masks on transit vehicles.
  • Increased cleaning and sanitizing.
  • Deploying cleaning “pit crews” to disinfect SkyTrain cars at high traffic stations.
  • Increasing bus and SeaBus disinfecting sprays to twice per week in addition to daily cleaning schedules.
  • Daily cleaning and disinfecting schedules on SkyTrain and West Coast Express cars, as well as HandyDART vehicles.
  • Limiting fare gate access at busy stations to help manage the number of customers on SkyTrain.
  • Limiting the capacity on buses to approximately two thirds full.
  • Installing two-metre spaced decals at some bus stops and station entranceways to help guide customers.
  • Expanding the availability of hand sanitizer dispensers, including on the entire RapidBus fleet, at key exchanges, and at more SkyTrain stations.
  • Monitoring passenger loads in order to deploy additional service at times and on routes where physical distancing is more difficult.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusTransLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
This publisher is about to release a comic book all about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Next story
‘Everything comfy’: Fashion brands drop heels, officewear to COVID-proof collections

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP investigating threats, racist incident

Mother says her adult son was threatened with lynching

On Cooking: Chef Dez adds zest to dishes with citrus peel

Sweet and savoury dishes can benefit from the addition of zest

Thanksgiving food drive the first this year for Maple Ridge food bank

The Friends In Need Food Bank is concerned about donations after summer food drives cancelled

City of Maple Ridge’s fall brush chipping program coming soon

The program will be administered by Ridge Meadows Recycling Society

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 13

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

UFV study zeroes in on impact wildfires are having on exercise and well being

When the air quality is poor people are advised to reduce physical activity but do they?

‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Okanagan woman after murder charge stayed

‘My sister… lost her life under very suspicious circumstances,’ said Arlene Westervelt’s sister

B.C. to launch 22 primary care networks to provide team-based health care

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool honours fallen teammate Samwel Uko in NFL debut

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver wears wrist tape bearing last name of friend and teammate

‘Everything comfy’: Fashion brands drop heels, officewear to COVID-proof collections

Gone are the days when retailers would advertise formal wear, suits or gowns

1 in 10 female post-secondary students sexually assaulted in school setting: study

Seventy-one per cent of post-secondary students said they witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours

TransLink launches limited edition Dr. Bonnie Henry Compass cards for fall

Ridership remains at 43 per cent of pre-pandemic levels

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

Most Read