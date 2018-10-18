Gasket, Gunther and Goliath have gone to their forever home in Calgary. (Edmonton Humane Society)

Trio of Saint Bernard find their ‘forever home’ after story goes viral

Edmonton Humane Society had put out the call to adopt Gasket, Gunther and Goliath

Somewhere, a family has just bought a industrial-level vacuum cleaner after they adopted a trio of Saint Bernards from the Edmonton Humane Society.

The dogs were transferred to the Edmonton facility in September and were too anxious to go to separate homes.

According to the human society, Gasket, Gunther and Goliath were officially adopted by a Calgary family on Wednesday, after adoption workers whittled down the more than 200 inquires.

READ MORE: Trio of Saint Bernard dogs looking for their forever home

The family, who have asked to remain anonymous, think the fluffy trio will fit in perfectly with their two kids, and one other dog, in the family’s one-acre yard.

“We are beyond excited to be giving these three dogs their forever home,” said the family.

“When we found out that we were getting the opportunity to meet them, we cried tears of joy. Pets add so much to the family, and we’re so happy we can give back to them by providing a loving home for the rest of their lives.”

The humane society had been worried that no one would take the three dogs, who collectively weigh more than 350 pounds, and were too bonded to each other to be separated.

“The response to the story of these gentle giants, from the thousands who helped share our call for help to those who offered their homes to these dogs, was truly astounding,” manager of animal health and protection Jamey Blair.

“At the end of the day we could only choose one family for them, but there are thousands of other homeless pets who are all as deserving of a forever home. We hope this story inspires people to adopt from their local shelters and rescues.”

The humane society is now hosting an adoption event to find homes for the more than 250 other animal at their shelter. The event runs until Sunday and adoptions fees for all animal will be reduced.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Goodbye cable, hello Netflix: 1/3 of Canadians cut the cord
Next story
B.C. teen gives away tickets to Ellen Degeneres show, plans O Canada welcome

Just Posted

Marauders lose to Grizzlies

Pitt Meadows JV team will get a rematch next week

Marijuana moving in Maple Ridge

Agrima ramp up as recreational pot now legal

Ridge RCMP officer helps recover stolen electric bike

Keep good records of property, police advise.

Still not enough teachers in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows schools

Union wins in arbitration, calls for more hiring

News Views: New leaf

Some warn recreational cannabis use will increase now.

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

Two B.C. cannabis dispensaries raided on legalization day

Port Alberni dispensaries ticketed for “unlawful sale” of cannabis

Earthquake early-warning sensors installed off coast of B.C.

The first-of-its kind warning sensors are developed by Ocean Networks Canada

B.C. woman looks to reduce stigma surrounding weed-smoking moms

Shannon Chiarenza, a Vancouver mom of two, started weedmama.ca to act as a guide for newcomers to legal cannabis, specifically mothers

B.C. teen gives away tickets to Ellen Degeneres show, plans O Canada welcome

The Grade 9 student wanted to give away tickets in the spirit of inclusivity

Canada’s proposed new laws against bestiality don’t go far enough, critics say

Issue stems from a Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Canada’s top general takes aim at new reports of military sexual assault

Gen. Jonathan Vance is unhappy some troops continue to ignore his order to cease all sexual misconduct

Online fundraiser to cover funeral costs of motorcyclist killed in collision

Larry Nizio, 37, died after crash with pickup truck Oct. 12 in Abbotsford

Ignoring climate change poses potential catastrophe for B.C.

Fisheries scientist says ‘extraordinary challenges’ in water management lie ahead

Most Read