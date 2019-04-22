Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be portrayed in Sunday’s Canadian-themed episode of “The Simpsons,” which is titled “D’Oh Canada.” (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-City TV)

Trudeau to be portrayed on ‘Simpsons’ episode

Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be portrayed in Sunday’s Canadian-themed episode of “The Simpsons,” which is titled “D’Oh Canada.”

Toronto journalist Lucas Meyer tweeted on Monday that he got to guest-voice Trudeau for the segment after putting together an impressions video on YouTube.

READ MORE: ‘Simpsons’ producers pull iconic Michael Jackson episode

Asked if the show reached out to Trudeau to voice himself in the episode, his spokeswoman Chantal Gagnon said in an email: “We respectfully declined their offer.”

The episode, which will air on City in Canada, sees Lisa mistakenly given political asylum in Canada during a family trip to Niagara Falls.

Tim Long, a Canadian-born consulting producer on “The Simpsons,” tells The Canadian Press the Trudeau character briefly talks to Lisa in the episode.

Long adds “there may be mention of a current scandal” that Prime Minister Trudeau is involved with, suggesting the episode might touch on the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

“That may be one of those things that nobody in America is going to get,” Long, who was born in Brandon, Man., and grew up in Exeter, Ont., said in a recent phone interview.

“It’s funny, though, because of course America got used to the idea that, ‘Well, Trudeau is great’ — at least the liberal part of America has sort of got it in their head that, ‘Oh, he’s amazing and Canadians must love him’ — and I think they’re shocked to learn that he’s in a little bit of trouble right now.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Letter: ‘Alouette dam not for flood control’

‘Building out further on the floodplain not without risk.’

Old Maple Ridge church has big birthday

St. John the Divine now 160 years

Being Young: ‘Golden period,’ after exams

I should be plenty entertained over the summer.

Presbyterians of Port Hammond

The core group of the Ladies Aid were the wives of the men on the managing board.

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver hit 172.9 cents a litre

And one analyst expects it to only go higher this week

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Chilliwack library hosting Star Wars-themed escape room

Participants asked to summon the force for week-long attraction

Surrey prayer vigil planned to honour hundreds killed in Sri Lanka bombings

The event is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday night at Surrey’s Holland Park

Couple ‘devastated’ after mementos of late son stolen again from front yard

For the second time in a year, several garden ornaments stolen from Cloverdale family’s front garden

Trudeau to be portrayed on ‘Simpsons’ episode

Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show

Elizabeth May’s wedding dress a ‘walk through a garden’ on Earth Day

Green Party leader set to get married in Victoria

5 to start your day

Gas prices soar to new heights, no major incidents at Vancouver’s 4/20, and more

Bodies of 3 mountain climbers recovered after last week’s Banff avalanche

The men disappeared while attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak in the Icefields Parkway

Happy birthday: Queen Elizabeth II turns 93 on Easter Sunday

Sunday is the first of two birthday celebrations each year for the queen

Most Read