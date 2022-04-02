Jellyfish swim in a tank at the Ucluelet Aquarium on Oct. 27, 2020. Sunday, April 3, 2022 is World Aquatic Animal Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Jellyfish swim in a tank at the Ucluelet Aquarium on Oct. 27, 2020. Sunday, April 3, 2022 is World Aquatic Animal Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 3 to 9

World Aquatic Animal Day, New Beer’s Eve, Tell A Lie Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In April, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Month of the Military Child and Active Dog Month.

Here are some of the things people are recognizing this week:

Sunday, April 3: World Party Day, Find A Rainbow Day, World Aquatic Animal Day, Chocolate Mousse Day.

Monday, April 4: International Carrot Day, Walk Around Things Day, World Rat Day, Tell A Lie Day.

Tuesday, April 5: Caramel Day, Library Workers’ Day, Go For Broke Day.

Wednesday, April 6: World Table Tennis Day, New Beer’s Eve, Bookmobile Day.

Thursday, April 7: Beer Day, World Health Day, International Beaver Day.

Friday, April 8: Draw A Picture Of A Bird Day, Pygmy Hippo Day, Zoo Lovers’ Day.

Saturday, April 9: Unicorn Day, Cherish An Antique Day, Name Yourself Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Traces of giant prehistoric crocodiles discovered in northern British Columbia

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s Ada Chan captured some beautiful scenics of the river as viewed from the West Coast Express train one evening recently. (Special to The News)
SHARE: View from the train

Otter Co-op in Pitt Meadows will need to move by late 2022, in order to accommodate a new Harris Road underpass at the CP Rail crossing. (Google/Special to The News)
Otter Co-op in Pitt Meadows will be moved for railway underpass

Historic tours of the Maple Ridge cemetery and downtown are offered this weekend. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Museum offers historic walking tours this weekend

An abandoned car was discovered overturned in a water-filled ditch. (Special to The News)
Overturned car found in water-filled Pitt Meadows ditch