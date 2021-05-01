People watch a train go by during the 17th annual Mount Cheam Lions Train and Hobby Show at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Oct. 18, 2014. Saturday, May 8 is Train Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here's what people are celebrating for the week of May 2 to 8

Train Day, Lumpy Rug Day, and No Pants Day are are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In May, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Lupus Awareness Month and Bike Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, May 2: Baby Day, World Laughter Day, National Brothers and Sisters Day.

Monday, May 3: Lumpy Rug Day, Paranormal Day, Melanoma Monday.

Tuesday, May 4: Star Wars Day (May the Fourth), Teacher Appreciation Day, Firefighters’ Day, Petite and Proud Day.

Wednesday, May 5: Hug a Shed and Take a Selfie Day, World Maths Day, Cartoonists’ Day.

Thursday, May 6: No Homework Day, World Password Day, No Diet Day.

Friday, May 7: No Pants Day, Roast Leg of Lamb Day, Cosmopolitan Day.

Saturday, May 8: World Donkey Day, Ovarian Cancer Day, No Socks Day, Train Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

