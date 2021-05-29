A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In June, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Pride Month and Soul Food Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, May 30: Water a Flower Day, Mint Julep Day, Hole in My Bucket Day, World Multiple Sclerosis Day.

Monday, May 31: No Tobacco Day, Save Your Hearing Day, Macaroon Day, Smile Day.

Tuesday, June 1: World Milk Day, Go Barefoot Day, Say Something Nice Day, Flip a Coin Day.

Wednesday, June 2: Running Day, Leave the Office Early Day, Rotisserie Chicken Day.

Thursday, June 3: World Bicycle Day, Repeat Day, Moonshine Day, Chocolate Macaroon Day.

Friday, June 4: Hug Your Cat Day, Doughnut Day, Fish and Chips Day, Corgi Day.

Saturday, June 5: Trails Day, Hot Air Ballon Day, World Environment Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Compassion is way bigger than logic’: Kootenay man saves skunk from can

Just Posted

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident has many memories of downtown restaurant

COVID-19 claimed the Bella Vita restaurant which had been in operation almost 50 years

Coel Wilson and Sirene Railton organized the Unmask Our Children rally in Haney Nokai Park on Friday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Anti-maskers rally in Maple Ridge park

Latest CDC data says masks have no significant ill effects

Locals participate in an Alzheimers walk in Maple Ridge on May 15. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows group raises over $3,000 for Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Dementia Friendly Community Task Group is top fundraiser in the Tri-Cities/ Ridge Meadows area

First responders are on scene of a vehicle over an embankment close to 287 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road. (The News files)
Vehicle goes over embankment by Stave Falls in Mission

Unknown at this time if there are any injuries

Storm Sampson was last seen at 8:30 a.m. at his house. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
UPDATE: Missing Maple Ridge boy has been found

Storm Sampson was last seen in Maple Ridge along Hall Street

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Pairs of children’s shoes are placed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as a memorial to the 215 children whose remains have been found buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver memorial growing to honour 215 children buried at residential school site

‘It’s a harsh reality and it’s our truths. It’s our history and it’s something we’ve always had to fight to prove,’ says chief Rosanne Casimir

Adam Gerald Ball. (RCMP)
Chilliwack shooting victim identified as Adam Ball, 37

IHIT says May 27 incident was not gang-related; Adam Gerald Ball was once convicted of manslaughter

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

CN rail tracks in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail fined $100,000 by court for spraying pesticide on its B.C. tracks

The track runs along the Skeena River and the service says the spraying damaged nearby vegetation

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Work underway for forensics experts to identify B.C. school remains

The best way forward is to provide supports to the Tk’emlúps nation and those who may have lost a loved one, says Terry Teegee

Police arrested four more old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island on Friday, May 28. (Black Press file photo)
Protesters removed from trees as arrests continue on Vancouver Island

4 arrested Friday, bringing total to 137 since May 17

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protestors of all ages march through Langford

Most Read