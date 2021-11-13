Folks hike Elk Mountain in Chilliwack on Sept. 5, 2014. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 is Take a Hike Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Folks hike Elk Mountain in Chilliwack on Sept. 5, 2014. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 is Take a Hike Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 14 to 20

Take a Hike Day, World Toilet Day and Have a Bad Day Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In November, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Manatee Awareness Month and Road Safety Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Nov. 14: Pickle Day, Operating Room Nurse Day, World Diabetes Day, Tongue Twister Day.

Monday, Nov. 15: Philanthropy Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day, I Love to Write Day.

Tuesday, Nov. 16: National Bereavement Day, Have a Party with Your Bear Day, Clarinet Day.

Wednesday, Nov. 17: Homemade Bread Day, Take a Hike Day, World Prematurity Day.

Thursday, Nov. 18: Less Stuff Day, Occult Day, World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

Friday, Nov. 19: World Toilet Day, International Men’s Day, Have a Bad Day Day.

Saturday, Nov. 20: Absurdity Day, Universal Children’s Day, Name Your PC Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

