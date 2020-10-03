Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people will be celebrating for the week of Oct. 4 to 10

Canadian Beer Day, World Homeless Day and World Cerebral Palsy Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Black Cat Awareness Month and Family History Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Oct. 4: Taco Day, Vodka Day, World Animal Day, Ship in a Bottle Day, Change a Light Day.

Monday, Oct. 5: World Teachers’ Day, Day of Bullying Prevention, Architecture Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: World Cerebral Palsy Day, Noodle Day, Badger Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Canadian Beer Day, Bathtub Day, Random Acts of Poetry Day.

Thursday, Oct. 8: World Octopus Day, Pierogi Day, Sight Day.

Friday, Oct. 9: Egg Day, Fire Prevention Day, Vet Nurse Day, Beer and Pizza Day, Mouldy Cheese Day.

Saturday, Oct. 10: World Homeless Day, World Mental Health Day, I Love Yarn Day, Hug a Drummer Day.

