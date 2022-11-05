Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria named one of the most underrated cities in Canada

Victoria praised for its classic luxury experiences and the abundance of wildlife

Victoria has been called one of the seven most underrated cities in the country by Conde Nast Traveler.

The magazine says the city has small-town energy but the proximity to Vancouver also allows for a metropolitan influence softened slightly by the natural landscape of Vancouver Island.

“Victoria is only about a half hour from Vancouver by seaplane, but the charming capital of British Columbia marches to a totally different beat than its big city neighbour,” the magazine said.

The other cities on the list are Halifax, Nova Scotia, Quebec City, Banff, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

ALSO READ: Victoria named Canada’s best small city

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rare Pikachu, Kobe’s sneakers, and a hidden vault guards it all

Just Posted

Lukas Ravenstein scored twice and was awarded the game’s hard hat, while the champ of the game in Richmond was affiliate player Nathan Prodanuk from the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds. (Flames/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Junior Bs beat tough Sockeyes Thursday

Isabella Muzzolini became the first SFU women’s soccer athlete in history to be awarded the GNAC Newcomer of the Year award, which she was given on Nov. 1. (Garrett James/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge athlete becomes first SFU women’s soccer player to win GNAC award

Lynden Lakovic (right) from Kelowna, B.C. is a forward for the Moose Jaw Warriors and was selected as a member of the Canada Black team in the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. (Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge player on only victorious Canadian team in first day of World U-17 Hockey Challenge

In previous years a shelter facility in downtown Maple Ridge offered 25 beds during extreme weather. (The News files)
Extreme Weather Response beds no longer available at Salvation Army in Maple Ridge

Pop-up banner image