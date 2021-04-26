Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)

VIDEO: Agassiz cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

You could say the cows came home.

On Thursday, April 22, Creekside Dairy in Agassiz posted a video of their cows running free from their barn for the first time since winter.

The cows can be seen rushing into the green fields, sprinting, jumping into the air and rocking their heads back and forth playfully, clearly eager to feel the sun and the grass beneath their hooves.

“Our cows spend the winter warm and dry in our barns,” the post reads. “The grass goes dormant in the winter here on the West Coast of Canada and our unceasing rains turn the pastures into a soggy mess, but the barns are comfortable and spacious and our cows’ every need is met.”

READ ALSO: HOMEGROWN: Family traditions key to Agassiz dairy farm

This annual running of the cows is typically a well-attended local event, but the pandemic restricted it to a much smaller celebration, limited to only family.

READ ALSO: B.C. dairy farmers say milk cup is half full in new Canada Food Guide

“At a time when our social media feeds are quite often filled with the sad and sometimes scary world of pandemic life, we hope that these exuberant cows will bring a smile to your face, make your step a little lighter, and spark a joy in the sweetness of springtime after a long winter,” the post concludes.

Creekside Dairy is located at 3990 Chaplain Road in Agassiz.

