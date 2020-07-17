On July 13, 2020, Vancouver police responded to an incident after a man broke the window of a tow truck driver with a hammer on the Richmond-Vancouver border. (@AddoilNoccp/Twitter)

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

A Lower Mainland towing company advertises that they’ll be the bad guys when it comes to removing illegally or dangerously parked vehicles – and at least one man recently ended up in handcuffs after getting violent over his car being towed.

Vancouver police say the incident happened at around 11 a.m. on Monday (July 13) in a parking lot at 3490 Kingsway Avenue.

Video of the incident was posted on social media, showing an unidentifiable man walking up to a Drake Towing employee in a parking lot and using a hammer to break the window.

While continuing to argue with the tow truck driver, a second man can be seen walking up to the truck and taking a picture of the driver.

According to police, the man’s car was in the process of being towed. No one was injured.

The man was arrested, and police have since recommended charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, mischief and possession of a dangerous weapon to Crown counsel for review.

