VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Pretty amazing to see this in person! A #BaldEagle dives to get a fish – hits it but doesn’t catch it on the 1st pass – then turns on a dime to catch it! The #SunshineCoast is an incredible part of #Canada!#WestCoastLife #WestCoastBestCoast #ExcitedKids pic.twitter.com/WQy98ZZuT9 — Fire Chief Darrell Reid (@FireChiefReid) August 18, 2019

Vancouver’s fire chief is a lucky man with a new appreciation for nature after he saw an eagle dive and catch a fish this weekend.

Chief Darrell Reid was on the Sunshine Coast Sunday when he saw a bald eagle catch its prey from a river.

“A bald eagle dives to get a fish – hits it but doesn’t catch it on the first pass – then turns on a dime to catch it!” Reid tweeted.

“The Sunshine Coast is an incredible part of Canada!”

