VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Vancouver’s fire chief is a lucky man with a new appreciation for nature after he saw an eagle dive and catch a fish this weekend.

Chief Darrell Reid was on the Sunshine Coast Sunday when he saw a bald eagle catch its prey from a river.

“A bald eagle dives to get a fish – hits it but doesn’t catch it on the first pass – then turns on a dime to catch it!” Reid tweeted.

“The Sunshine Coast is an incredible part of Canada!”

