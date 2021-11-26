Left to right: Liz Lougheed Green, CEO Association of Neighborhood Houses of B.C., Paul Seipp, BMO, Michael McKnight, UWBC, Stephen Gaskin, Scotiabank, Martin Thibodeau, RBC, Ben West, National Bank Canada, Paulo Brazinha, CIBC, Michael Goerzen, CIBC, Siobhan Powlowski, Gordon Neighborhood House

Left to right: Liz Lougheed Green, CEO Association of Neighborhood Houses of B.C., Paul Seipp, BMO, Michael McKnight, UWBC, Stephen Gaskin, Scotiabank, Martin Thibodeau, RBC, Ben West, National Bank Canada, Paulo Brazinha, CIBC, Michael Goerzen, CIBC, Siobhan Powlowski, Gordon Neighborhood House

VIDEO: Bank leaders collaborate to give back to Vancouver

A non-profit organization, community centre and several bank leaders joined forces to give out food

By Sobia Moman

Regional bank executive leaders come together to serve fresh meals to 300 of Vancouver’s seniors and families.

United Way British Columbia is a non-profit organization that works with communities across the province. They partnered up with Gordon Neighborhood House, a community centre on Nov. 17 to get meals out to Vancouver’s seniors and family populations.

The bank leaders and United Way coordinators gathered together at Gordon House to talk with each other about the community work they currently take part in and hope to accomplish soon. This was followed by a tour of the centre, then straight to dressing in aprons, gloves and hairnets to pack up meals.

“We are resilient as a community and we are strong and we all have something to contribute,” said Kendahl Cardinal, food security coordinator for United Way B.C.

This was the first in-person event for United Way B.C. to organize and participate in since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Working together was easy as they all had the same goal of helping their communities, said Paul Seipp, Regional Head of Business Banking at BMO.

“There really is no competition when it comes to caring for our communities,” Seipp said.

