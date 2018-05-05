Bad Ass Barbecue pit boss Dave McKay with his team’s 25-foot custom cooker, built in East Texas. There were 32 teams competing in the annual Canadian festival of chili and BBQ at the Cascades casino in Langley City this weekend. The event is the largest of its kind in the Pacific Northwest. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Biggest barbecue contest in Canada kicks off in Langley

Canadian Festival of Chili and BBQ at Cascades casino with funds helping B.C. firefighters burn fund

The 31st annual Canadian Festival of Chili and Barbecue is underway in Langley City at the Cascades Casino Resort on Fraser Highway near 203 Street.

The two-day weekend contest is the oldest and largest Chili and BBQ contest in Canada and the Pacific Northwest, drawing competitors from across Canada and the U.S.

There were 25 chili cooks and 35 barbecue cooks vying for top honours in several categories, including the The Canadian International CASI Chili Championships on Saturday, and the BC BBQ Championships on Sunday.

“It is a phenomenal place, a phenomenal smell, it’s a phenomenal taste,” said Fred Roycroft, event spokesperson.

“You are not going to find a better place to be.”

Samples are available to the public.

A minimum $5 donation to the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund at the festival entrance gets a sampling wristband.

Visitors can receive a sampling wristband and a bowl of Firehouse Chili on Saturday or a sampling wristband and a Pumper Pulled Pork sandwich on Sunday by donating.

Richard Anweiler came in from New Westminster to sample the entries.

“It’s a great barbecaue,” Anweiler said.

“It’s all good. There wasn’t one thing I didn’t enjoy.”

Cooking demonstrations and vendors are also on site.

The event was scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Winners qualify for top U.S. barbecue contests, including the Terlingua International Chili Cookoff in Terlingua, Texas , the Jack Daniels Invitational Barbeque in Lynchburg, Tennessee, the American Royal in Kansas City, Kansas and the SCA World Steak Championships – Fort Worth, Texas


