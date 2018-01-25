VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

It’s not every day you have to dig your friend out of the snow to save his life, but that is what happened this week for a snowboarder in Whistler.

The GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows him encouraging his friend to jump into the snowbank after he and others do the same.

But when his friend disappears into the mound of snow, Beaupre jumps into action – first digging out his friend’s face so he could get air.

In a post attached to the full video on Facebook, Beaupre wrote: “It just goes to show how quick things go from having a great time to near-tragic experience.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bob and his parrot buddies living in B.C. warehouse need forever homes

Just Posted

Ottawa punishing people for different values: Conservative

Summer jobs program not about abortion issue: Ruimy

Teammates saved hockey player’s life

Rob Macdonald suffered heart attack at Pitt arena, opposing player, teammates came to his rescue.

UPDATE: Rats in Maple Ridge camp add to homeless woes

After dark, they swarm around, say residents

Letter: I am voting no for each option

Spending $23.5 million we don’t have on ice is absolutely crazy.

New child care centre ready at Katzie First Nation

About 90 spaces offered at Pitt Meadows reserve

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

Vancouver police arrest two in connection with gang-related murders

Larry Ronald Amero and Dean Michael Wiwchar have been arrested

Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

B.C. First Nation sues for the return of $54 million private island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

Vancouver based Hollow Twin records new EP in Maple Ridge

CD release will be at the Biltmore Cabaret in Vancouver on Jan. 26

Fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

Kent Hehr resigns from Liberal cabinet amid sexual misconduct allegations

The allegation stems from Hehr’s time as an Alberta MLA 10 years ago

Most Read