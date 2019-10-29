VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

As people prepare to dress up for Halloween, some may even decide to buy a costume for their furry companions.

Although our pets usually comply, professor Alexandra Horowitz believes they might only be doing so for our benefit.

According to Horowitz, the wolf-like ancestors of dogs would use “body covering” as a form of reprimand.

It’s because of this that dogs maybe genetically disposed to believe a costume is a form of being corrected.

Horowitz suggests watching for any signs of duress in order to make sure your pet is as comfortable as possible.

If they’re unhappy with what they’re wearing, try to ease their stress by choosing a less constrictive costume.

PHOTOS: Surrey ‘spider house’ scares up fun in Cloverdale

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show
Next story
Many Canadians voted strategically to stop a party from winning: poll

Just Posted

Maple Ridge looking to local experts for safety plan

Reaching out to UFV to get plan done in a year

Maple Ridge cycling ban bylaw on this week

Three readings recommended at council

Letter: Alberta should see the writing on the wall

Low oil prices hurting neighbour to east, says Maple Ridge writer

Letter: Questions about global warming

Maple Ridge resident wants better explanations of science

Letter: Make eco contributions tax deductible

Don’t penalize people for going green

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

Metro Vancouver bus drivers give 72-hour strike notice

Unifor says Coast Mountain Bus Company has failed to address workers’ concerns about wages, benefits and working conditions

Many Canadians voted strategically to stop a party from winning: poll

Overall, 57 per cent said their vote was based on their political convictions

Canadians get a D in physical activity: report card

Many Canadians don’t get the 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week

A Halloween memorial for B.C. teen who died of apparent drug overdose

Grandfather of Langley’s Carson Crimeni called pumpkins a ‘perfect’ tribute

Miller nets 2 as Canucks lay 7-2 drubbing on Panthers

Vancouver boosts record to 7-3-1

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

Most Read