Transport Minister Marc Garneau has this message for the country’s children

Transport Minister Marc Garneau gave an update to the nation’s children on Friday about the work underway to approve Santa for delivering presents on Christmas Eve.

Without going into too much detail, Garneau says Transport Canada has done the necessary tests on the sled and Santa has been reminded no distracted sledding.

