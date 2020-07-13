Former Abbotsford resident Alex Johnson is giving away $1,000 in a unique way this summer. (YouTube capture)

VIDEO: Former Abbotsford resident giving away $1,000

Langley native Alex Johnson creates elaborate treasure hunt to give away cash

Alex Johnson wants to give someone $1,000.

The Langley resident and W.J. Mouat Secondary School grad revealed his plans to create a treasure hunt to find the money spanning throughout the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley earlier this month.

Clues will be presented on his social media channels weekly before hopefully someone cracks the case.

Johnson, known as “mrtoucan2” online, said he simply wants to help someone out and give people something fun to do during the pandemic.

“I haven’t actually lost my job due to the pandemic and my wife just got an internship and she’s making money so we just wanted to share some of that because we’re so fortunate right now,” he said, noting he works in construction. “And I wanted to give the money away in a fun and creative way.”

He said he and his wife have been saving up for many months to put this plan into effect.

But he admitted part of the plan is to help build his social media following. His Twitch channel, where he will be announcing clues live on Saturday, currently has 67 followers. Johnson said he’s hoping to build a fun and interactive community on his channel for people who enjoy video games and being interactive.

Those who are unable to catch his Twitch stream for the clue can also visit his YouTube, Twitter, or Facebook accounts to receive the clue. Those will be shared on those social media platforms on Monday. The location of the money is an unknown location in either the Lower Mainland or the Fraser Valley.

Johnson said the clues will continue for the next three weeks, with some lucky person hopefully figuring out the location of the money by then. He said if the contest is a success there will be other treasure hunts with possibly more money to be found.

“If my Twitch stream and YouTube channel grow then I’ll be able to do more events like this where I can potentially give away more money,” he said.

He added that he is proud that all his content is family friendly and people of all ages can watch all of his streams and also participate in the treasure hunt for $1,000.

For more information, watch Johnson’s Twitch streams at twitch.tv/mrtoucan2. His YouTube channel can be found by clicking here. His Facebook page is located at facebook.com/alex.johnson.9235.

