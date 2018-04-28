VIDEO: How Meghan Markle is reppin’ Canadian fashion internationally

The soon-to-be princess has a thing for locally made clothing out of eastern Canada

Meghan Markle’s love of Canuck clothing is showcasing Canadian talent to the world.

Set soon to marry Prince Harry, Markle has donned plenty of Toronto-local outfits at several high-profile events with royalty.

READ MORE: Future princess Markle practised at Lower Mainland pistol range

READ MORE: Riverdale star recounts working with Meghan Markle in B.C.

It started with a coat by Toronto brand Line the Label at her engagement announcement with Prince Harry, then earrings by Montral Jeweller Birks.

The Duchess has also worn Sentaler clothing, and the brand’s website now features coats named “Meghan” and “Kate.”

But backing it up to before Markle was known to some as Rachel Zane, legal assistant, in TV-show Suits, or was on Royal watchers’ radars, she dabbled in fashion on her own.

Markle was signed as Canadian-retailer Reitmans brand ambassador in the fall of 2015. The following year, Reitmans launched a collection of dresses, shirts and bodysuits which Markle co-designed.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
For South Okanagan winemakers, success was destined
Next story
VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

Just Posted

Race the Ridge competition this weekend

Cycling in downtown Maple Ridge on Sunday

Arts Studio Tour celebrating 20 years with events

Public art displays at Maple Ridge libary Saturday

Maple Ridge downtown BIA wins awards

Recognized for Clean Team and Spring Treasure Hunt

Being Young: Tonight we say goodbye

‘There’s going to be cake and crying’ after THSS production of The Diary of Anne Frank

Old Maple Ridge home finally settles in

Movers shifted it down the road a few metres

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

29-year-old Mission inmate dies

Andrew Clark Crowder was serving four years for aggravated assault

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

Most Read