Hundreds of people turned out in Squamish on Sunday, Sept. 29 to celebrate the return of orcas to the Howe Sound. (My Sea to Sky)

VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound

Orca return comes after years of remediation

Hundreds of people turned out in Squamish on Sunday to celebrate the return of orcas to Howe Sound.

The event, dubbed the #OrcaCelebration, was coordinated by environmental group My Sea to Sky.

The group’s marine scientist and executive director Tracey Saxby said the event was a celebration of ocean life coming back to the region.

“After decades of clean-up of the Britannia Beach mine and the Woodfibre pulp mill, this is a testimony to the hard work of our communities,” Saxby said.

“The herring, and salmon, dolphins and whales have returned in the last few years, and humpbacks and orcas have followed them after nearly a century with no whales sighted in Howe Sound.”

WATCH: Incredible Vancouver Island orca encounter captured on video

READ MORE: Southern resident killer whales spotted in Salish Sea

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Researchers find genetic link in rare reaction to pet germ

Just Posted

Orange Shirt Day in Maple Ridge

SD42 students donned orange to remember the harm done to First Nations families by residential schools

Last log filmed at iconic Maple Ridge mill

Hammond Cedar has started winding down

Giving the gift of literacy to students in SD42

The Meadowridge Rotary Club will be handing out 1,200 Usborne dictionaries

Western Canada’s finest stand-up coming to Maple Ridge

Comedy Night Triple Bill - Best of the West takes place Sat. Oct. 5 at the ACT Arts Centre

Friday was last shift at Hammond Cedar for many

Century-old Maple Ridge mill scheduled to close in October

VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound

Orca return comes after years of remediation

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

VIDEO: Liberals, Tories, NDP stay in comfort zones as campaign hits halfway mark

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Funding available to control B.C. urban deer population

Provincial government providing up to $100,000 for urban deer operational or research projects

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

Disability rights organization ‘distressed’ about medically assisted death at Chilliwack hospital

Family of Alan Nichols said he had a disability and suffered from a mental illness

Fraser Valley sees 50 calls for bear conflicts in September

Bear attractant audits are coming for Chilliwack area to cut down on conflicts, according to COs

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

Most Read