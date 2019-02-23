VIDEO: Iconic ‘snow cone’ takes shape at B.C. park near Clearwater

Snow cone forming at Wells Gray Provincial Park one that would make Disney’s Queen Elsa proud

For frequent visitors to Wells Gray Provincial Park, it’s not officially winter until Helmcken Falls forms an iconic “snow cone.”

A snow cone, also known as an ice cone, forms when water from the falls creates a wall of ice at the base – notably in the shape of an upside down snow cone. As more water falls, the cone grows – in years past as high as 50 metres up the canyon.

This week, photographer Ellen Monteith sent Black Press Media video of a cone taking shape at the falls, located on the Murtle River in the provincial park near Clearwater, B.C.

Surounded by thick snow and icicles, raging water is seen falling into the inside of the cone.

According to Tourism Wells Gray, the best time to see the cone is between January and March each year. By April and June, the 39 named waterfalls in the park are swollen with spring run off.

Photo of Helmcken Falls in Wells Gray Provincial Park during February 2019. (Steve Cochran/Contributed)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
13 Lower Mainland Return-It depots to pilot accepting clothing donations

Just Posted

Truck shears power pole in Pitt Meadows

Driver extricated and taken to hospital.

Safety regulations enforced at Maple Ridge tent city

Organizers protest as court order enforced.

More development at Pitt Meadows airport

Thirsty Goose restaurant would be on the banks of the Fraser

Good Reads: Serving local businesses

Small Business Accelerator an online resource.

MacDuff’s Call: Give local purchasers priority access to housing

Reducing foreign competition not a stand-alone solution.

Safety regulations enforced at Maple Ridge tent city

Organizers protest as court order enforced.

A ‘warm embrace’ for grieving parents at funeral of seven young fire victims

Mourners offered love and support to Kawthar Barho, mother of seven children

Indigenous leaders, politicians say Trans Mountain report flawed

The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time

UPDATE: Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

Legislation to protect B.C. farmland comes into effect

Regulations enhance food security, encourage long-term farming

Have you heard the legend of Shuswaggi, the Shuswap Lake monster?

Witness accounts as old as 1904, and as recent as 2018, place a creature in the lake’s depths

UPDATE: B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million

B.C.-based ‘Team Tardi’ brings home gold in junior curling worlds

In a 9-4 victory over Switzerland, a Langley-based curling team earned its 2nd straight world title

B.C. weavers to help Alaska Native project honouring survivors of violence

Dozens of Chilkat and Ravenstail weavers from all over North America will be weaving 5-inch-by-5-inch squares

Most Read