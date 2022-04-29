Becky Adams has posted a song she wrote about the loss of homes in Lytton on YouTube. She was raised in the small community that was hit by fire on June 30, 2021, and has strong ties to the area still. (YouTube/Becky Adams)

Becky Adams has posted a song she wrote about the loss of homes in Lytton on YouTube. She was raised in the small community that was hit by fire on June 30, 2021, and has strong ties to the area still. (YouTube/Becky Adams)

VIDEO: Lytton-raised woman writes song for those who lost their town to devastating fire

Hole in My Heart written and performed by Becky Adams, who has strong connections to Lytton

A woman who grew up in Lytton has written a song about the loss of the town to fire.

Becky Adams released Hole in My Soul on her YouTube channel on April 28, during a visit to her hometown. She told Black Press she recorded the song simply to share with others.

The version she shared online is missing some elements of the full song, she said. She plays the song acoustically with her guitar, but the full song includes First Nations singing and drumming, as well as a guitar solo.

Adams lived in Lytton while growing up with her parents, Bill and Irene Buttals, and then went to study music at Douglas College, and music therapy at Capilano University. She now lives in Prince George and comes to visit a few times a year.

She wrote the song for the people of Lytton who lost homes and more during the catastrophic fire on June 30, 2021. Many residents are still living scattered around the province in temporary housing, or with family and friends. New housing is just beginning to be built, and some residents are not even allowed on their own property yet.

While she has been singing and playing the guitar for years, she has only just started writing music recently. Hole in My Soul is the third of eight songs she has written since she began in January.

“My songs are from the heart, and come very easily and quickly to me,” she said.

READ MORE: Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart laments ‘veil of silence’ around Lytton recovery

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021EntertainmentLytton

Previous story
Cheers! Munich to stage 1st Oktoberfest after 2-year hiatus
Next story
VIDEO: RCMP officer helps family of geese cross B.C. street

Just Posted

Police on the scene of a shooting incident on 124th Avenue in Maple Ridge on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
UPDATE: White car seen leaving scene of Maple Ridge murder

Dignitaries line up to speak at the grand opening of the new Community Services building in Maple Ridge on Thursday, April 28. (Myriah McGill/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Red carpet rolled out for the grand opening of new Community Services building in Maple Ridge

Gary Singh, 59, was one of the first customers at UpCycle, where he picked up a couple of T-shirts, a pair of shorts, and insoles for his shoes. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Salvation Army boutique opens in Maple Ridge where no money is necessary

Golden Meadows Honey Farm will be at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Golden Meadows Honey Farm/Special to The News)
Bringing sweetness to the Ridge Meadows Home Show