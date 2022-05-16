FILE - Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America. The celestial action unfolds Sunday night, May 15, 2022 into early Monday morning, with the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, the longest totality of the decade. It will be the first so-called blood moon in a year.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

FILE - Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America. The celestial action unfolds Sunday night, May 15, 2022 into early Monday morning, with the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, the longest totality of the decade. It will be the first so-called blood moon in a year.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

VIDEO: Moon goes blood red in ‘Eclipse for the Americas’

Moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises

A total lunar eclipse graced the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America.

The celestial action unfolded Sunday night into early Monday morning, with the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, one of the longest totalities of the decade. It will be the first so-called blood moon in a year.

Observers in the eastern half of North America and all of Central and South America had prime seats for the whole show, weather permitting. Partial stages of the eclipse were also visible across Africa, Europe and the Middle East. Left out: Alaska, Asia and Australia.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lunar Eclipse

Previous story
Prince Charles to come face to face with ‘woolly doppelgänger’ on royal tour

Just Posted

Sprint kayaker Brian Malfesi, seen here competing with partner Vincent Jourdenais at the Tokyo Olympics, will be competing in the single 1000m event in Europe this month. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge sprint kayaker racing in Europe this month

Relative newcomer Hazel May loves discovering different areas and features in her new community of Pitt Meadows. Today, she shared some morning photographs of the dilapidated barns and the surrounding farm area just across the Lougheed Highway, on Harris Road toward the dikes. “I have wanted to take these for a while,” she said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Farm country showing its age

Krista Morris shared this picture of a recent sunset overtop her farm in East Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sun setting over rural Maple Ridge

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident says one religion shouldn’t be allowed in school if others excluded