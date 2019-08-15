Pete Ryan sharpens the blades on one of his chainsaws as carvers around him begin to work on their pieces, on the first morning of the 2019 Chainsaw Carving Competition in Hope Memorial Park on Thursday morning. (Jessica Peters/ Black Press)

VIDEO: North America’s top chainsaw carvers begin competition in Hope

Chainsaw carving competition includes four days of carving, speed carving and several auctions

The 2019 Chainsaw Carving Competition has kicked off as of Thursday morning in Hope, B.C.

Thirteen carvers from this area and around North America have joined the competition this year. They will each create one main piece out of a large piece of wood provided by organizers Thursday morning. They will have the chance to compete in several speed carving competitions between Thursday and Sunday. Each piece created throughout the four-day event will be auctioned off.

The event is organized by Hope’s Communities in Bloom committee, and they recieve a portion of the proceeds while also providing several volunteers to assist the carvers and help the event run smoothly. It is considered one of the biggest events in Hope, which prides itself on its large community-wide collection of chainsaw carvings.

Among the carvers is local Pete Ryan, and well-known carver Mark Colp.

The event also includes several events throughout the park over the course of four days, including a salmon barbecue on Saturday and beer gardens beginning on Friday.

READ MORE: International carvers coming to Hope’s Memorial Park

 

Rocky LaRock takes to a scaffold to cut away the first slices of his piece at the 2019 Chainsaw Carving Competition in Hope Memorial Park on Thursday morning. (Jessica Peters/ Black Press)

Marina Cole begins to give shape to her piece at the outset of the 2019 Chainsaw Carving Competition in Hope Memorial Park on Thursday morning. (Jessica Peters/ Black Press)

