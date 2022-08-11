Video: Okanagan sky lights up after thunderstorm

Vanessa Kizyma
Taylor Selby Robinson
Dena Grebinski
Dena Grebinski
Stephan Muhlbauer

The Okanagan got lit up Wednesday night after a thunderstorm rolled through the valley.

Lightning crackled through the region from Penticton to Vernon for several hours starting at about 8:30 p.m.

Many took the opportunity to get out their cameras and snap pictures of the light display as the Okanagan was treated to a summer storm.

Environment Canada is forecasting another thunderstorm to hit the Okanagan on Thursday. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for a large part of B.C. on Thursday afternoon, including the North, Central and South Okanagan, as well as the Shuswap.

If there is heavy rainfall in the region it could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, they added. Friday is also expected to have showers in the afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm, said Environment Canada.

Do you have a photo or video of last night’s storm? Send it to okanagan@blackpress.ca.

READ MORE: Southern Interior impacted by smoky skies

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weatherOkanaganStorm

Previous story
Treasure hunting robot showdown tests UBC students’ technical prowess
Next story
CRA says it has $1.4 billion in uncashed cheques sitting in its coffers

Just Posted

A new touch screen at the Haney bus loop will help transit users plan their trip. (Neil Corbett/The News)
TransLink installs new touch screens to help plan trips

CP Rail intends to create a logistics park with fuel and grain storage in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
CP Rail makes application for new logistics park in Pitt Meadows

The Otter Llama 4-H Club had llamas on display for Canada Day in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge 4-H club raises more than $1,000 at Rotary Duck Race after last ditch online plea

This photograph that was posted with a rental ad for an apartment in Pitt Meadows was also used in an ad for a rental in Puerto Rico. (Special to The News)
New Pitt Meadows deputy fire chief stumbles on apartment scam