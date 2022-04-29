A Chilliwack RCMP officer helps escort a family of Canada geese across Yale Road in Chilliwack on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Amara Jacklynn Moore)

A Chilliwack RCMP officer helps escort a family of Canada geese across Yale Road in Chilliwack on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Amara Jacklynn Moore)

VIDEO: RCMP officer helps family of geese cross B.C. street

2 adults and 6 goslings were escorted across Yale Road at Nowell Street in Chilliwack

A very polite and nice thing happened to a gaggle of Canada geese in Chilliwack.

The feathered family of eight – two adults and six goslings – were escorted across Yale Road at Nowell Street in downtown Chilliwack on Friday, April 29.

“Today one of our officers had the honour of keeping some of our nation’s most famous flock safe,” RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said. “These Canada geese were on a mission to check out all of the exciting changes to downtown Chilliwack.”

They crossed the street almost inside the lines of the crosswalk, but not quite. The event was captured on video by Amara Jacklynn Moore.

It is unknown where the Canada geese were heading.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsRCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Lytton-raised woman writes song for those who lost their town to devastating fire

Just Posted

Police on the scene of a shooting incident on 124th Avenue in Maple Ridge on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
UPDATE: White car seen leaving scene of Maple Ridge murder

Dignitaries line up to speak at the grand opening of the new Community Services building in Maple Ridge on Thursday, April 28. (Myriah McGill/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Red carpet rolled out for the grand opening of new Community Services building in Maple Ridge

Gary Singh, 59, was one of the first customers at UpCycle, where he picked up a couple of T-shirts, a pair of shorts, and insoles for his shoes. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Salvation Army boutique opens in Maple Ridge where no money is necessary

Golden Meadows Honey Farm will be at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Golden Meadows Honey Farm/Special to The News)
Bringing sweetness to the Ridge Meadows Home Show