VIDEO: Sneak peek at the new Seymour suspension bridge

All forms of pedestrian activity will be able to cross the bridge over the Seymour River next month

The new Seymour suspension bridge in North Vancouver is designed in such a way that you could ride a horse across it.

The media were treated to a preview of the new crossing on Friday that connects the Twin Bridge Trail and the Fisherman’s Trail over the Seymour River in the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve.

Construction began last spring, more than three years after a rock slide caused the river to back up and, under heavy rain, flow over and wreck the old bridge.

READ MORE: Five things to know about B.C.’s flood season this year

“Because the terrain is not the easiest to work with, we decided to not go with a vehicle accessible bridge in the area, but to go with a suspension bridge instead,” said Heidi Walsh, director of watersheds and environmental management for Metro Vancouver.

The bridge is set to open in mid-December.

The new Seymour suspension bridge in North Vancouver. (Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media)

