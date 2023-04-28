An eagle swims near a log boom in Menzies Bay with a fish in its talons. Still capture from video by Baek Lee

VIDEO: Swimming eagle lugs massive fish on to B.C. log boom

Boom boat operator captures video of incident in Menzies Bay north of Campbell River

A Campbell River man working on a log boom in Menzies Bay north of the city came upon a rare sight and he caught it on video.

A bald eagle was swimming in the water and so Baek Lee approached it with his boom boat to see if it needed assistance.

“I’ve saved an eagle from drowning before,” Lee said. “So I thought it was the same case.”

Turned out the eagle was trying to get away from him because he had a precious catch in his claws. Swimming across some open water the eagle hopped out of the water onto a log with a big rock fish of some kind clasped in its talons.

READ MORE:

Egg watch: Baby bald eaglet hatches in B.C. nest

Vancouver Island wildlife recovery centre releases rehabilitated eagle

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘You couldn’t get away from it’: 1953 Coronation was major topic at Canadian schools

Just Posted

Jaime Perrault (2nd from left) will be returning for her second season with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy. (Vancouver Whitecaps FC/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows player returns for second season with Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy

Ridge Meadows RCMP Cpl. Julie Klaussner recently chatted with a very young child. She and other local Mounties are inviting questions from kids as part of the RCMP’s 150 anniversary. Maybe this one is a little to young, but maybe not. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
CONTEST: Question a Mountie

A Maple Ridge city councillor seeks to restrict open drug use in parks and places people gather. (Black Press file photo)
Maple Ridge city councillor wants to restrict open drug use

A traffic collision at Laity Street and Lougheed Highway involving a pedestrian resulted in two vehicles being flipped onto their sides late Thursday morning. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
UPDATE: Pedestrian dead after being struck by out-of-control vehicle in Maple Ridge