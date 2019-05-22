VIDEO: TransLink to roll out battery-powered bus pilot this summer

Four buses will run a 2.5 year pilot along Marine Drive

Four new battery powered buses will be out on Metro Vancouver roads shortly, after they arrived in the region this week.

The buses are part of a 2.5 year pilot project announced last year and are expected to take less than 10 minute to charge.

The two Nova Bus LFSe buses and two New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE buses will run along route 100, which will take them along Marine Drive through Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster.

The buses will charge at the end of each routes – at Marpole Loop and the bus exchange at SkyTrain’s 22nd Street Station – before heading back out.

The four buses are currently being tested and having fare boxes and radio equipment installed before they take to the roads this summer.

