VIDEO: Valentine’s Day extra sweet for rehabilitated shark

The North Pacific spiny dogfish was found by a beachgoer at Stanley Park

A small shark had a Valentine’s Day for the books this year after she was released into the ocean following months of rehab at the Vancouver Aquarium.

The shark, which is a variety called a North Pacific spiny dogfish that can live to be 100 years old, was found by a beachgoer at Stanley Park.

Aquarium staff found her tangled in a fishing net, weak and disoriented from cuts and scrapes, a damaged spiracle (a type gill) and blood in one eye.

“We were very worried that she would not make it through the night, but by morning she was showing signs of improvement,” said head veterinarian Dr. Martin Haulena.

The shark soon began to swim on her own, and within two weeks, was eating squid out of a biologist’s hand before eventually foraging for her own food.

“It’s been a long road to recovery for this spiny dogfish and she’s come so far. When her skin lesions were no longer visible, her spiracle and eye healed, and her strength and energy regained, we knew she was ready to return to the wild,” said senior aquarium biologist Justin Lisaingo.

“Seeing her healthy and able to swim away was incredibly rewarding.”

(Video footage courtesy of OceanWise)

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Just Posted

Contaminated fuel at Pitt Meadows airport

Small supply of good avgas at YPK

Once Upon A Sheep moving to new location in Maple Ridge

Yarn shop moving from Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries building to make space for temporary shelter

Flames open playoffs with win in Aldergrove

Jr. B team downs Kodiaks 7-5.

Deadline looms to vote against for rec facilities in Maple Ridge

Critics say alternative approval process flawed

Mission RCMP recover $300,000 in stolen items in one week

Prolific Offender Suppression Team has had a busy 2018

Extradition hearing wraps for Lower Mainland developer

A judge will rule next month on extradition for Mark Chandler.

Michelle Obama talks social media, raising daughters at Vancouver event

Former U.S. first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

VIDEO: Valentine’s Day extra sweet for rehabilitated shark

The North Pacific spiny dogfish was found by a beachgoer at Stanley Park

Trump team drops hints NAFTA end not imminent

Trump looks at renegotiation, not cancellation of NAFTA

B.C. high school student sent on assignment at Winter Olympics

Langley’s Kevin Kim has been hired to create promotional video with athletes in PyeongChang

National Energy Board issues new approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

Contaminated fuel at Lower Mainland airports

Lack of avgas could ground hobby fliers, flight schools

Most Read