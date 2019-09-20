VIDEO: Want to improve your golf game? This golf ball cannon might work

Strange iron makes appearence at Abbotsford’s fourth annual Smart and Caring Golf Classic

Is your golf game getting you down? Can’t seem to find any consistency with your driver? Sick of slicing or hooking all your tee shots? Turns out, the solution might be a gun.

Specifically, a cannon – a golf ball cannon.

This cool gadget made an appearance at the Ledgeview Golf Course for the fourth annual Smart and Caring Golf Classic organized by the Abbotsford Community Foundation.

All the proceeds from the tournament go towards different charities in the city. Last year, the community foundation distributed over $700,000.

RELATED: $104,000 in Smart and Caring Grants go to 17 organizations

RELATED: Applications now accepted for Smart and Caring Community Grants

Previous story
Abbotsford restaurant offering free meals for those unable to pay
Next story
VIDEO: B.C.’s famous cat Grandpa Mason has died

Just Posted

Maple Ridge has new top administrator

Council names new CAO on Thursday

Petition says pot-grow stench led to ‘Summer of Stink’ in Fraser Valley

Province urged to ‘Stop the Smell’ in the Fraser Valley

Maple Ridge Ale Trail combines craft beer and the outdoors

The community launch takes place September 21 at the Haney Farmers Market

Maple Ridge man, 61, awarded high honours in Victoria

Jonathan Smyth was awarded the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Maple Ridge’s Ruimy defends embattled prime minister

Racial issue ripples to Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding

VIDEO: B.C.’s famous cat Grandpa Mason has died

The story of the feral cat that started fostering kittens touched people around the world

‘Not acceptable’: Ad linking Liberal candidate to B.C. police force removed

Jati Sidhu said advertisement only appeared for 30 minutes and was created by Montreal company

Trudeau seeks meeting with Singh to apologize for blackface, brownface photos

‘I will be apologizing to him personally as a racialized Canadian,’ Trudeau said Friday

Charges stayed against Alberta RCMP officer in alleged off-duty Whistler assault

Const. Vernon Hagen instead completed an alternative measures program

Abbotsford erases skate park graffiti mural honouring student killed in car crash

Many in community angry at city’s move after saying art wouldn’t be immediately removed

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, crews on scene

Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich

B.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in Yukon killing

Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack

Woman stabbed at least five times in Nelson during random attack

Victim is in hospital, suspect is in police custody

Most Read