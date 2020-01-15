VIDEO: Who said Vancouver can’t handle a little snow?

Strap on some skis and glide your way through the streets

The Lower Mainland is set to be hit by another snowstorm Wednesday night in an unusual amount of snow for the usually temperate region.

But some people with places to be are taking full advantage of the winter weather.

