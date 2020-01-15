VIDEO: Who said Vancouver can’t handle a little snow?

The Lower Mainland is set to be hit by another snowstorm Wednesday night in an unusual amount of snow for the usually temperate region.
But some people with places to be are taking full advantage of the winter weather.
Strap on some skis and glide your way through the streets
Maple Ridge bylaw requires businesses and residences to clear snow
Maple Ridge Salvation Army main building open during the day
Temperature expected to hit -5C overnight
Film crews also go to Tofino to watch black bears snap up crabs under massive boulders
Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site
Environment Canada warned that roof shingles and windows could be damaged by the strong winds
Police were trying to cut off two motorcyclists who had fled an earlier traffic stop
Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer
SPCA looking for help to care for three-year-old pig who suffered with overgrown hooves
Adverse weather causes BC Ferries to cancel sailings
Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20
Al passed away at the age of 85. He is now re-united…
Industry minister mandated to acheive 25% cut over the next two years
Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver
Centre for Digital Rights claims Liberals, Conservatives and NDP misused data and targeted ads
Have your purchases sent to three stations for pickup as part of new TransLink pilot
Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter