Want a chicken? B.C. farm offers egg-citing opportunity

Want a chicken but worried about a longterm commitment?

Well, you can worry no more thanks to “Homestead Ron & Marie” in Kamloops, which will deliver you a rental chicken if you live near Vancouver, Victoria or the Okanagan.

Families, schools and senior care residences can try out urban laying hens with full phone and web support but without a long-term commitment.

Rental terms for these chickens are for five to six months. In exchange, all the eggs your chickens lay are free of charge.

Customers can also rent an incubator/hatching package to experience hatching chicks from eggs.

“Homestead Ron & Marie” in Kamloops offer free delivery to those interested in renting a chicken for customers located in Kelowna, Vernon, and within 80 kms of Kamloops.

Rentals are delivered in April or May. Each rental includes everything needed: a portable coop, at least two egg laying hens, feed for the rental season, feeder, waterer, a book on chicken care and phone and web chat support.

Hatch The Chicken provides an excellent way for families, schools, daycare facilities, and senior residences to learn about how a chicken develops and hatches.

“Homestead Ron & Marie” operate a small family farm just outside of Kamloops. The family raises lambs and broiler chickens for sale in the region and are active leaders in youth 4H. “Homestead Ron & Marie” are egg-cited about Rent The Chicken as a natural extension of their farm to provide opportunities for people to connect with their food sources.

To learn more, visit the website at www.HatchTheChicken.com for more information.

